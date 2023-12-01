Arman Sangalang Quartet

media release: Arman Sangalang- Saxophonist and composer Arman Sangalang has been garnering attention as one of the up-and-coming jazz musicians in the Chicago music scene. 2022 marked a big step forward in his career: His quartet featuring Dave Miller, Matt Ulery and Devin Drobka performed at the Chicago Jazz Festival. The same year, IRIS, a quintet formed by Arman, was one of four groups across the U.S. selected for the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Academy. He also was an awardee of the Jazz Institute of Chicago’s Jazz Links Fellowship program. Continuing these successes, his debut album “Quartet” featuring his original compositions is set to release in the Fall of 2023 through Chicago-based label, Calligram Records.

Dave Miller- Guitarist and composer, Dave Miller (Algernon, Greg Ward’s Rogue Parade, Ted Sirota’s Rebel Souls, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Scientist, Patricia Barber, Joe Policastro Trio, etc), has been a prominent fixture in the Chicago creative music scene for nearly two decades. His last album (Dave Miller, Tompkins Square, 2020) received unanimously positive reception from publications, including Mojo Magazine and Fretboard Journal. It was hailed by Cult MTL as ”The psychedelic record Booker T and the MGs never made” while the widely celebrated guitar trailblazer, Mary Halvorson, gushed “Dave Miller has a penchant for melodies that stick with you, in a good way.

Katie Ernst- Described by the Chicago Tribune as "a versatile young bassist who plays in far-flung bands and sings with uncommon delicacy and authenticity." Katie Ernst is co-leader of the adventurous Chicago-based jazz trio Twin Talk, folk-jazz duo Wayfaring, and has received widespread critical acclaim for her Dorothy Parker poetry song cycle Little Words, which premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Katie is an active sidewoman in the jazz and improvised music communities of Chicago, regularly performing with Alvin Cobb Jr. Trio, Gustavo Cortiñas’ Kind Regards, and Ted Sirota’s Hungry Brain Fellowship Trio.

Devin Drobka- Devin Drobka is one of the most in-demand and creative musicians in the midwest for the past 15 years. Audiences around the world have been enthralled with his wide sonic palette and limitless rhythmic possibilities on the drums. A deep love of jazz, metal, folk, hip-hop, ambient, idm, and classical music has helped shaped Devin’s unique voice and vision on the drums both as a leader and as a sideman. His highly personal and creative drumming can be heard within the realm of jazz having performed with Greg Osby, Jerry Bergonzi, Dayna Stephens, and Joe Lovano as well as indie- folk bands like Field Report and indie rappers R.A.P. Ferreira and Serengeti.

Presented by BlueStem Jazz:

https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts:

https://audioforthearts.com/

This event is BYOB