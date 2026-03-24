× Expand Ty Helbach Armchair Boogie on stage. Armchair Boogie

Kohl Center Afterparties, July 7-8, 11:30 pm.

Doors open at 11:00 pm.

Ages 18+

CASHLESS VENUE - The Majestic Theatre services all credit and debit payments only. No cash accepted.

Advance tickets can be purchased online or at The Sylvee box office. Once the doors have opened, if tickets are still available, they can be purchased at the Majestic Theatre.