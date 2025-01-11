Armchair Boogie, Rucksack Revolution

media release: With an unbounded sound, Armchair Boogie, a Wisconsin-based quartet, is known for its powerful harmonies, timeless originals, and choice covers, along with unforgettable live performances. Listed as a “Must-See Roots Artists at Bourbon & Beyond,” The Bluegrass Situation wrote, “We recently caught this jammy Wisconsin outfit at Earl Scruggs Music Festival, where they burnt down their late-night set.”

Rucksack Revolution is the melding of two of Wisconsin’s most recognized modern singer-songwriters. Adam Greuel, of the high-energy string band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and Sarah Vos, of the folk-inspired Dead Horses. They draw from broad musical influences ranging from Leonard Cohen to Fleetwood Mac to Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, to bring you a show that will be mostly focused on original material. The duo’s chemistry as musical partners and dear friends is apparent as their music features tight harmonies, introspective lyricism, and soaring melodies.