× Expand Ric Damm Photography Armchair Boogie on stage. Armchair Boogie

media release: Join us for our July Concert on the Shore!

Presented by WVMO, Armchair Boogie will headline the July date of our free, lakeside music series this summer at San Damiano Park.

Jamgrass, newgrass, funkgrass, whatever you want to call it— Armchair Boogie is rapidly becoming one of the country’s hottest acts. With an unbounded sound, this Wisconsin-based quartet is known for their powerful harmonies, timeless originals, and choice covers, along with unforgettable live performances. Listed as a “Must-See Roots Artists at Bourbon & Beyond” by The Bluegrass Situation who wrote, “We recently caught this jammy Wisconsin outfit at Earl Scruggs Music Festival, where they burnt down their late-night set.”

Hosted in partnership with WVMO, this event is only possible because of our community sponsors. Food trucks, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, and opportunities to connect with community partners and one another rounds out this series of events.