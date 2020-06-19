ONLINE: Arms and the Man

press release: American Players Theatre is excited to announce a new play reading series: Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live. APT’s core acting company, alongside some other great APT actors, will be reading a selection of plays using Zoom virtual meeting software. The readings are streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. Play readings will be posted on Fridays at 7:00 PM CT on their website: pbswisconsin.org. On opening night, they will also stream on both APT’s and PBS Wisconsin’s Facebook pages.They will be free to view, and available through July 19, with the full series available for one week, July 12 – 19.

June 19

Arms and The Man

By George Bernard Shaw. Directed by William Brown.

Love and war collide in a uniquely Shavian fashion when an “enemy” soldier climbs in through the idealistic Raina’s window, throwing her life and worldview into disarray. Featuring: Kelsey Brennan (Louka), Nate Burger (Bluntschli), David Daniel (Russian Officer) Sarah Day (Catherine), Tim Gittings (Nicola), Melisa Pereyra (Raina), James Ridge (Petkoff), Marcus Truschinski (Sergius).

Jacqueline Singleton: Stage Manager. Eva Breneman: Voice and Text Coach.