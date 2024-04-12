Around the World in 95 Years

media release: Just as he did for his 90th birthday, longtime Odyssey champion Bob Auerbach is offering to match up to $100,000 in honor of his 95th birthday. Bob comments, “I know how important free access to higher education was for my wife (from poverty in Appalachia) and me (as a refugee escaping Nazi Germany), and I hope my birthday benefit helps others overcome adversity.” Any gifts made to the Friends of Odyssey Family Fund between February 1 and May 31, 2024 will count toward the match.

New this time, Emily Auerbach and Keith Meyer have offered to match Bob’s match with a five-year pledge of $100,000 of their own in honor of Bob’s 95th birthday and in memory of Wanda Auerbach. This means your gift to the Family Fund will have TRIPLE the impact!

The Family Fund is Odyssey’s most flexible fund, covering many kinds of wraparound support. In addition to providing emergency assistance (rent, food, childcare, medical/dental emergencies, etc.), it also supplies laptops for all students, cap and gown rental for alumni, and art supplies and puzzles for Odyssey Junior students.

Stay tuned for more news about upcoming opportunities to celebrate Bob (including a party on April 12th from 5-7 PM at our Odyssey space) and ways to donate to keep our Odyssey students and their children housed, healthy, and in school!