Around the World of RISE Wisconsin

media release: You’re Invited to our Around the World of RISE Open House!

Join us for a FREE event on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at our RISE Fordem Ave location to take a journey to learn more about our services.

Guests will meet our teams, tour the space, and see firsthand how your support makes a difference for families in our community. After you have visited our tables, enjoyed some appetizers, you can enter to win a raffle prize!

Around the World of RISE

Location: 2120 Fordem Ave

Time: 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Drinks and snacks provided.

To RSVP for this free event, please register on our Eventbrite page!