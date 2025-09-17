Around the World of RISE Wisconsin
media release: You’re Invited to our Around the World of RISE Open House!
Join us for a FREE event on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at our RISE Fordem Ave location to take a journey to learn more about our services.
Guests will meet our teams, tour the space, and see firsthand how your support makes a difference for families in our community. After you have visited our tables, enjoyed some appetizers, you can enter to win a raffle prize!
Around the World of RISE
Location: 2120 Fordem Ave
Time: 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Drinks and snacks provided.
To RSVP for this free event, please register on our Eventbrite page!
