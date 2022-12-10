Arsenic and Old Lace
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: A fresh reading of a classic chestnut.
Arsenic & Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring
Saturday, 12/10 at 1:00pm, Chazen Museum of Art. 800 University Ave.
Free to public!
With some time off between productions, we get antsy for some fun. It's the perfect time for another installment of our Reading Series, featuring your favorite Forward family members. This Saturday we'll be diving into Arsenic & Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring.
The cast:
Julie Swenson
Dave Chaimson
Sam D. White
Jen Uphoff Gray
Celia Klehr
Susan Sweeney
Samara Safarik
Casem AbuLughod
Jim Buske
Marcella Kerns
Jono de Leon
Ted Waskowski