Arsenic and Old Lace

press release: A fresh reading of a classic chestnut.

Arsenic & Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring

Saturday, 12/10 at 1:00pm, Chazen Museum of Art. 800 University Ave.

Free to public!

With some time off between productions, we get antsy for some fun. It's the perfect time for another installment of our Reading Series, featuring your favorite Forward family members. This Saturday we'll be diving into Arsenic & Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring.

The cast:

Julie Swenson

Dave Chaimson

Sam D. White

Jen Uphoff Gray

Celia Klehr

Susan Sweeney

Samara Safarik

Casem AbuLughod

Jim Buske

Marcella Kerns

Jono de Leon

Ted Waskowski