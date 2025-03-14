Arsenic & Old Lace

Madison Theatre Guild production of the classic black comedy, 3/14-22, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday plus 2 pm, 3/16 & 22.

media release: Written By Joseph Kesselring; directed By Steve Noll

The classic black-comedy about a lifelong bachelor who is finally getting married, but discovers on his wedding day his elderly aunts have a hobby: poisoning old men and burying them in the basement, with the help of Uncle Teddy (who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt). What will his new wife think of her in-laws! A madcap comedy for all ages, but with a dash of Arsenic.

Performed on the Drury Stage