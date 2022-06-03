media release: The city of Wauwatosa and NEWaukee are excited to announce ART 64, a one-of-a-kind, bracket-style live painting tournament for $20,000 that will take place in four rounds on June 3-4, 2022 in The village of Tosa.

64 artists from across the country will be paired to go head-to-head and given a set period of time to create a work of art on canvas. Members of the public are invited to watch the paintings come to life throughout The village of Tosa and vote for their favorite paintings on the ART 64 website. The artist in each pairing with the most votes will advance to the next round. In the final round, eight artists will compete for a $20,000 grand prize.

The family-friendly event will be free and open to the public, and will take place in The village of Tosa. Harwood Avenue, State Street, and Underwood Avenue will be closed.

Attendees can enjoy drinks from ART 64 sponsor Lowlands Group, food, and musical entertainment throughout the tournament. Guests are encouraged to support the local businesses in the event area before, during, and after the tournament.

“Live art making is an incredible performance and takes great skill. We look forward to celebrating artists and welcoming visitors to Wauwatosa for this special experience,” says Melissa Weiss, Deputy City Administrator for the City of Wauwatosa.

The Wauwatosa Tourism Commission has sponsored several initiatives to celebrate public art and drive visitors to the area, including community voting for temporary sculptures in Hart Park and the installation of six murals on the exterior walls of East Tosa businesses. These past projects recruited highly-skilled artists locally, regionally, and internationally.

Friday, June 3rd, 2022

5:30 PM - Day 1 of Competition Begins

6:00-7:00 PM - First Round of Voting, Featuring 64 Artists

7:30 PM - All Voting for First Round Must be Completed

7:30-8:00 PM - Announcement of the 32 Artists Advancing to the Second Round

8:00-9:00 PM - Second Round of Voting, Featuring 32 Artists

9:30 PM - All Voting for Second Round Must be Completed

9:30-10:00 PM - Announcement of the 16 Artists Advancing to the Third Round

10:00 PM - Day 1 of Competition Ends

Saturday, June 4th, 2022

2:30 PM - Day 2 of Competition Begins

3-4:30 PM - Third Round of Voting, Featuring 16 Artists

4:30 PM - All Voting for Third Round Must be Completed

4:30-5:00 PM - Announcement of the 8 Artists Advancing to the Final Round

5:00-6:00 PM - Break

6:00-7:30 PM - Final Round of Voting, Featuring 8 Artists

7:30 PM - All Voting for Final Round Must be Completed

7:30-8:30 PM - Announcement of the Winner of ART 64 and Celebration

9:00 PM - Day 2 of Competition Ends