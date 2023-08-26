Art Adventure Showcase

to

RSVP

Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: Treat yourself to a four-day artful getaway (August 24-27) where you’ll get to explore a variety of art forms, media, and aesthetics. Work with metal, fiber, collage, assemblage, oil & cold wax, painting, calligraphy, and mixed media. For more information, and to register (most workshops require registration by Aug. 15), visit https://shakeragalley.org/retreat-index/art-adventure/.

Info

Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
Art Exhibits & Events
608-987-3292
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Art Adventure Showcase - 2023-08-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Adventure Showcase - 2023-08-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Adventure Showcase - 2023-08-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Adventure Showcase - 2023-08-26 18:00:00 ical