Art and Caregiving

media release: SEE + DO is a workshop series that brings you closer to the Wisconsin Triennial with a guided viewing of the artwork, followed by an activity. This workshop is an opportunity to explore the challenges and rewards of providing support. Beginning with a discussion of Katie Hudnall’s work, participants will then reflect or connect with one another through an art activity.

This SEE + DO Workshop is facilitated by Karen Wheelock, who has worked in the senior care field in various capacities for 13 years. She has a background in life enrichment, volunteer coordinating, and dementia programming and training. She has three national certifications in dementia care, and has facilitated numerous family caregiver support groups. Her passion for her work comes from her mom, who lived with Alzheimer’s for 8 years.