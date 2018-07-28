press release: Art and Chalk Fest takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29. This outdoor festival will feature 65+ fine artist booths, professional chalk artists, art activities for all ages, live music, food vendors, and a beer garden. This is our second year of the fest and we anticipate 20,000 visitors. Free festival and museum admission!

Saturday, July 28 | 9:00-5:00; Sunday, July 29 | 10:00-4:00

Art & Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend features a fantastic lineup of live music and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Saturday, July 28, 2018: 9:30 am, Steev Baker; 1 pm, Lead Bottom

Sunday, July 29, 2018: 10 am, Frogwater; 1 pm, The Freques; 2 pm, West Bend Dance Tumbling Troupe; 3:30 pm, Awards Ceremony