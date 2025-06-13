media release: By Yasmina Reza; directed by Jackson Gay. Runs June 13 - September 28.

A pricey piece of abstract art contains multitudes. Or it contains nothing of note. Perspective is key, and opinions are free – but what do they say about the beholder? The fate of a friendship hangs in the balance (and quite literally on the wall) as three men test the boundaries of their once-steady status quo, throwing barbs with abandon as they build alliances and burn bridges with equal aplomb. Join as they dig in, waver and challenge, navigating their perceptions of each other and themselves. It’s a wickedly funny look at friendship, flaws and all, overflowing with wit and charm and plenty of snark. An artful debate that will leave you laughing. Runs June 13 - September 28.

Featuring: La Shawn Banks, Triney Sandoval, Marcus Truschinski

Synopsis

Reza’s philosophical comedy comes to APT at last. Three long-time friends – Serge, Marc and Yvan – ponder art, class and love; fraught and funny discussions sparked by Serge’s extravagant purchase of a painting that is simply a white canvas with a few thin lines. As the conversation progresses, cracks form in the men’s relationships as they question whether they are who they think they are, or if they are who their friends think they are, in a play that has been awarded the Tony, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

Contains adult themes & language. Call the APT Box Office at 608-588-2361 for more information.