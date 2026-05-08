media release: Expressive Clay Workshop for Adults 21+

Feeling tense? Want to try a new way to process stress? Join us for a unique workshop where clay becomes your tool for release and renewal.

No experience required. All materials included.

What to Expect:

Gentle breathing or body scan to ground and relax

Hands-on clay warm-up: squeeze, roll, and discover the texture

Main Activity: Use air dry clay to create a form that expresses your stress or heavy feelings. Then, transform it — break it, reshape it, smooth it, or build it up again. See what shifts when you reshape your creation.

Group reflection (optional): Share your experience, or simply listen and absorb.

Wrap up by setting a personal self-care intention to take with you

To register visit: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/art-as-release-moving-through-stress