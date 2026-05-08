Art as Release: Moving through Stress

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DAMA Mural Shop 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Expressive Clay Workshop for Adults 21+

Feeling tense? Want to try a new way to process stress? Join us for a unique workshop where clay becomes your tool for release and renewal.

No experience required. All materials included.

What to Expect:

  • Gentle breathing or body scan to ground and relax
  • Hands-on clay warm-up: squeeze, roll, and discover the texture
  • Main Activity: Use air dry clay to create a form that expresses your stress or heavy feelings. Then, transform it — break it, reshape it, smooth it, or build it up again. See what shifts when you reshape your creation.
  • Group reflection (optional): Share your experience, or simply listen and absorb.
  • Wrap up by setting a personal self-care intention to take with you

To register visit: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/art-as-release-moving-through-stress

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DAMA Mural Shop 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Crafts, Health & Fitness
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