press release: The Columbus Art & Author Fair will be held along with the OddFellows' “Oddtoberfest” Celebration on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Local artists and authors will be on hand with a variety of styles and genres of art and literature. Hope you will join us in the lower level of the Fireman's Park Pavilion.