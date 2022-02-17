ONLINE: The Art and Beauty of Intentional Camera Movement Photography

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are held online at 7:00pm CDT on the third Thursday of each month, on Zoom.

Feb 17: The Art and Beauty of Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) Photography, by Stephanie Johnson

Join ICM and Landscape Photographer Stephanie Johnson as she shares her ICM work and talks about her journey from traditional landscape photographer to focusing primarily on ICM photography. Stephanie has a deep love, joy, and passion for the individually expressive nature of ICM and encourages photographers to ‘see things differently’ through the lens of their cameras, as well as through the lens of their inner creative selves.

ICM photography allows photographers to express their creativity uniquely through the making of images that reveal it is not necessary to travel to all the iconic grand-scale landscapes in order to create beautifully artistic work with the camera. ‘The Art and Beauty of ICM Photography’ is that by seeing things differently, we can connect with the ordinary, and even the mundane, to transform how we interact with our surroundings...to explore, experiment, and play with the camera in exciting new ways, resulting in images that are unique to each individual photographer.

This talk will cover some of the basic ICM principles and techniques, along with sample images to show the effects of various camera movements and the camera settings for each. Additionally, several examples showing scenes before and after using ICM will be shared.

Stephanie will also talk about her ongoing global ICM project, ICM Photography Magazine, and how this project and its extensions are celebrating ICM photographers and bringing awareness to the art of ICM around the world.

About Stephanie Johnson

Stephanie is a self-taught photographer, both as an abstract ICM (intentional camera movement) and as a traditional landscape photographer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and graduate work in English Literature and has always had a very strong emotional connection to the natural world. Stephanie has a deep passion for capturing the fluid nature of landscapes through imagery and the written word. She brings an inter-connected and intuitive approach to her photography-as-art to create not just frozen moments in time, but to visually express the essence of light, color, form, line, texture, mood, emotion, and more. Her personal vision is one that integrates creativity in the field with ethical behavior toward the natural environment.

For Stephanie, the beauty of life is that we can look out through the lens of our physical eyes and see a clear, focused vision of the world around us, but we can also look out through the lens of our inner eyes and see more abstract impressions and blurred lines that are unique to each of us in individual ways, in much the same way ICM photography and literature have the power to elicit these same kinds of individual responses. This altered vision of the world connects us more naturally to the environment and to each other as we begin to see how all life flows together into the same energetic stream, and it is Stephanie’s desire is to create abstract expressions that speak to the fluid nature of this energetic stream which compel viewers to make more meaningful connections in their own lives.

Stephanie is the Founder, Creator, and Publisher of ICM Photography Magazine a first-of-its-kind e-magazine dedicated solely to featuring ICM images, articles, reviews, interviews, tips, and tutorials, by ICM photographers and artists around the world, in a quarterly feature packed digital format.

The past five years of Stephanie’s photographic career has been dedicated to ICM work, and she has a strong desire to build a larger community around it...one that will also help give exposure and voice to other photographers who have been dedicated to perfecting their own ICM techniques, whether that be strictly in-camera work, in-camera work coupled with traditional post-processing techniques, or ICMs in combination with creative post processing, such as textures, creative filters, and impressionistic renderings.

Stephanie also collaborates with Finnish photographer Kaisa Siren and Scottish photographer Morag Paterson to co-lead and co-mentor a continuous learning membership community, which is an extension of the ICMPhotoMag project. Additionally, they offer online workshops and individual mentoring sessions to help ICM photographers learn more about themselves, to nurture their creativity and artistic vision, and to encourage them to think more conceptually in the evolution of their ICM journeys.

Stephanie’s personal website can be found at www.stephjohnphoto.com.