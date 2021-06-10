Art Bikes Unveiled

media release: Geared for Change

For over a decade, Madison BCycle trips have positively impacted our community by reducing the amount of carbon emissions in our air and giving riders a healthy transportation and recreation option. This year, Madison BCycle trips will make an even bigger difference in our city. Introducing Madison BCycle Art Bikes, a collection of e-bikes that are raising money and awareness for worthy causes in Madison.

Art Bikes are designed for awareness, meant for action, and geared for change.

Follow @madison_bcycle on social media for the latest updates on the Madison BCycle Art Bike Program