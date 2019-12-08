press release: Art Bites: Craig Blietz & S.V. Medaris

Sunday, December 8 • 10:30am to 12:00pm, James Watrous Gallery • Overture Center for the Arts • Madison

Join experts and artists at the table for coursed conversation inside the James Watrous Gallery to experience a unique event that brings the visual and culinary arts together. Art Bites offers an exclusive opportunity to interact with exhibiting artists, S.V. Medaris and Craig Blietz over brunch. Special guests join the conversation amid complex cow compositions, expansive woodcuts, and tasty local eats.

Registration is $25 for the general public and $20 for Academy members. Registration is required as seating is limited.