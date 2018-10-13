press release: Join curators and artists at the table for brunch and conversation inside the James Watrous Gallery. First in a series of intimate, ticketed events that bring the culinary and visual arts together, Art Bites: FlakPhoto offers an exclusive opportunity to interact with the creative minds behind New Midwest Photography while enjoying a tasty meal by Marigold Kitchen.

Specials guests include co-curators Jody Clowes and Andy Adams and photographers Barry Phipps and Dave Jordano.

Menu:

Bacon and spinach quiche

Broccoli and mushroom quiche

Spiced peach and strawberry yogurt

Granola, fresh fruit, and pastries

Coffee, tea, sparkling ginger apple cider

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for Academy members and students. Seating is limited. Advanced registration required.