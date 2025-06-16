media release: The Museum’s free outdoor art programs are out on the road again! Art Cart and Art Cart EXTRA! will travel to parks, playgrounds, beaches, and outdoor festivals throughout Dane County this summer. 2025 marks the 50th year of this popular family activity, which brings expert instruction and a relaxed attitude to art projects tailored for children.

Art Cart and Art Cart EXTRA! offer projects for children ages three and above; all children should be accompanied by an adult. Families are invited to drop in with no pre-registration necessary. Organized summer camps and other childhood programs must pre-register for Madison Art Cart sites by calling (608) 204-3021.

Art Cart is a joint project of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) and Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR). Art Cart EXTRA! is organized by MMoCA.

Bonus Art Cart events:

50th Birthday Celebration, 10 am-2 pm, 6/7, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Madison Night Market, 5-8 pm, 6/12, Capitol Square.

SummerPalooza, 10:30 am-1:30 pm, 6/14, Madison Children's Museum.

Juneteenth, Noon-6pm, 6/21, Penn Park.

McFarland Pride: 11 am-4 pm

June: 5-7 pm, 6/16, Brittingham Park; 5-7 pm, 6/17, Warner Park; 5-7 pm, 6/18, Elver Park; 10 am-1 pm, 5/20, Olbrich Beach; 2-5 pm, 5/20, Spring Harbor Park; 10 am-1 pm, 6/21, Fireman's Park, DeForest; 10 am-1 pm, 6/23, Yahara Place Park; 2-5 pm, 6/23, Rennebohm Park 2-5 pm, 6/24, Eken Park; 5-7 pm, 6/24, Sandburg Park; 2-5 pm, 6/25, Manchester Park; 5-7 pm, 6/25, Hamersley Park; 10 am-1 pm, 6/26, Wexford Park; 2-5 pm, 6/26, Bordner Park; 10 am-2 pm, 6/26, Olin Beach; 2-5 pm, 6/27, Kingston-Onyx Park; 10 am-1 pm, 6/28, Centennial Park, Waunakee; 2-5 pm, 6/28; Stone Horse Green, Middleton; 2-5 pm, 5/30, Lake Edge Park; 5-7 pm, 6/30, Galaxy Park.