press release: Art Cart is a free traveling art program that visits parks and schools throughout Madison every summer. For the first time ever, MSCR is expanding the program to run this fall. Art Cart begins its season on Thursday, September 10, 4-7 pm at Meadowood Park, 5800 Thrush Lane.

The Art Cart will also visit the following locations from 4-7 pm on Thursdays:

September 17: Owl Creek Park

September 24: Elver Park

October 1: Leopold School

October 8: Eagle Heights Community Center

October 15: Vera Court Neighborhood Center

October 22: Marlborough Park

October 29: Goodman Community Center

“MSCR is excited to bring this free, accessible art program to families. Art can provide a creative outlet for stress and make a positive impact on children’s imagination, confidence and wellbeing,” described Janet Dyer, MSCR executive director.

Art Cart is a partnership between Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) and Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA), and offers fun, art activities exposing children to a variety of art mediums and opportunities.

In response to current health guidelines, Art Cart will handout “ArtKits” for families to take home to complete. To pick up an ArtKit, which includes supplies and instruction for creative activities, look for the colorful Art Cart van at parks listed on the schedule. ArtKits are limited and available first-come, first served. Staff will wear masks for distribution.

Madison Reading Project and Madison’s Children Museum are joining Art Cart for this unique, fall program -- Madison Reading Project is handing out free books and the Madison Children’s Museum is creating sidewalk surprises. Perfect opportunity for families with four organizations coming together to support the community.

The complete schedule is available at mscr.org. For more information on the Art Cart schedule, please call 608-204-3000 or email sazahn@madison.k12.wi.us

MSCR, a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, is Madison’s public recreation department offering a variety of recreation programs for all ages including arts & enrichment, child care, fitness, outdoors, sports and more. For more information, visit mscr.org or call 608-204-3000.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is an independent organization that exhibits, collects and preserves modern and contemporary art to provide transformative experiences that educate, reflect and inspire us as individuals and a community. For more information go to mmoca.org.