× Expand courtesy MSCR An Art Cart pickup station in a local park.

media release: Art Cart and Art Cart EXTRA! are free outdoor art programs that travel to parks, playgrounds, and beaches across Dane County in the summer. Kids enjoy expert instruction and a relaxed attitude to make art outdoors. Children ages three and above are welcome with an adult.

Families can drop in with no pre-registration necessary. Summer camps and other childcare programs must pre-register for Art Cart’s weekday sessions at 608.204.3021.

1-4 pm, 6/13, Westmorland Park; 5-7:30 pm, 6/13, Door Creek Park; 9 am -12 pm, 6/14, Tenney Park; 1-4 pm, 6/14, Junction Ridge Park; 1-4 pm, 6/15, Worthington Park; 5-7:30 pm, 6/15, North Star Park; 5-8 pm, 6/16, Elver Park; 9 am -12 pm, 6/17, Warner Beach; 10 am-noon, 6/18, Blankenheim Park, Sun Prairie; 2-4 pm, 6/18, Triangle Park Shelter, Oregon

5-7:30 pm, 6/20, Elvehjem Park; 9 am-noon, 6/21, Eken Park; 1-4 pm, 6/21, Wexford Park; 1-4 pm, 6/22, Lucia Crest Park 5-7:30 pm, 6/22, Meadowood Park; 9 am-noon, 6/23, Westmorland Park; 1-4 pm, 6/23, Country Grove Park; 9 am-noon, 6/24, Olbrich Beach; 1-4 pm, 6/24, Spring Harbor Park; 10 am-noon, 6/25, Centennial Park Shelter, Waunakee; 2-4 pm, 6/25, Northlawn Park, Cottage Grove

1-4 pm, 6/27, Acewood Park; 5-7:30 pm, 6/27, Allied Park; 9 am-noon, 6/28, Rennebohm Park; 1-4 pm, 6/28, Worthington Park; 1-4 pm, 6/29, Yahara Place Park; 5-7:30 pm, 6/29, Heistand Park; 9 am-noon, 6/30, Elmside Circle Park; 1-4 pm, 6/30, Penn Park; 9 am-noon, 7/1, Tenney Beach; 1-4 pm, 7/1, Richmond Hill Park; 10 am-noon, 7/2, Community Park, Windsor

9 am-noon, 7/5, Wexford Park; 1-4 pm, 7/5, Aldo Leopold Park; 1-4 pm, 7/6, Badger Park; 5-7:30 pm, 7/6, Rennebohm Park; 9 am-noon, 7/7, Shorewood Elementary S chool; 1-4 pm, 7/7, Owl Creek Park; 9 am-noon, 7/8, Esther Beach; 1-4 pm, 7/8, Door Creek Park; 10 am-noon, 7/9, Kids’ Crossing Shelter, Fitchburg; 2-4 pm, 7/9, Schluter Beach, Monona

9 am-noon and 1-4 pm on 7/12, 1-4 pm and 5-7:30 pm on 7/13 and 9 am-noon, 7/14, Vilas Park Shoe; 9 am-noon, 7/15, Vilas Beach; 10 am-noon, 7/16, Grundahl Park Shelter, Mount Horeb; 2-4 pm, 7/16, Veterans’ Park Shelter, Verona

1-4 pm, 7/18, Willy St Park; 5-7:30 pm, 7/18, Garner Park; 9 am-noon, 7/19, Nakoma Park; 1-4 pm, 7/19, Lussier Comm Educ Ctr; 1-4 pm, 7/20, Zook Park; 5-7:30 pm, 7/20, North Star Park; 5-8 pm, 7/21, Brittingham Park; 9 am-noon, 7/22, Bernie’s Beach; 1 -4 pm, 7/22, Windom Way Park; 10 am-noon, 7/23, Discovery Garden, mcFarland; 2-4 pm, 7/23, Firem e n’s Park, DeForest

1-4 pm, 7/25, Acewood Park; 5-7:30 pm, 7/25, Eagle Heights CC; 9 am-noon, 7/26, Northland Manor Park; 1-4 pm, 7/26, Worthington Park; 1 -4 pm, 7/27, Wirth Court Park; 5-7:30 pm, 7/27, Warner Park - Trailsway; 9 am-noon, 7/28, Heistand Park; 1-4 pm, 7/28, Penn Park; 9 am-noon, 7/29, B.B. Clarke Beach; 1-4 pm, 7/29, Rennebohm Park; 10 am-noon, 7/30, Cross Plains Library; 2-4 pm, 7/30, Nordic Ridge Park, Stoughton

1-4 pm, 8/1, Badger Park; 5-7:30 pm, 8/1, Elver Park; 9 am-noon, 8/2, Nakoma Park, 1-4 pm, 8/2, KennedyPark; 1-4 pm, 8/3, Huegel Park; 5-7:30 pm, 8/3, Meadowood Park; 9 am-noon, 8/4, Segoe Park; 1-4 pm, 8/4, Reindahl Park; 9 am-noon, 8/5, Brittingham Beach; 1-4 pm, 8/5, Lucia Crest Park

1-4 pm, 8/8, Haen Family Park; 5-7:30 pm, 8/8, A llied Park, 9 am-noon, 8/9, North Star Park; 1-4 pm, 8/9, Worthington Park; 1-4 pm, 8/10, Elvehjem Park; 5-7:30 pm, 8/10, Warner Park – Trailsway; 9 am-noon, 8/11, Willy St Park; 1-4 pm, 8/11, Sandburg Elementary School; 9 am-noon, 8/12, Olin Beach; 1-4 pm, 8/12, Elmside Circle Park

1-4 pm, 8/15, Goodman CC; 5-7:30 pm, 8/15, Zook Park; 9 am-noon, 8/16, Lake Edge Park; 1-4 pm, 8/16, Aldo Leopold Park; 1-4 pm, 8/17, Heistand Park; 5-7:30 pm, 8/17, Meadowood Park; 5-8 pm, 8/18, Reindahl Park