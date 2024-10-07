Art Classes for Uncreative People

Led by artist Kai Schulz, 6:30-8:30 pm Mondays, Neighborhood House.

Dates & Topics:

10/7 – “Drawing People I: Turning a Stick Figure into a Portrait”

Learn basic anatomy & simple poses ie. gesture drawing

10/14 – “Drawing Places”

Angles & measuring, descending intercross technique

10/28 – “Drawing Things: Using Circles, Squares, and Triangles”

Still life exercises

11/4 – “Drawing People II: Turning a Stick Figure into a Portrait”

How to use lines to add details to a face and body

11/11 – “Intro to Mixed Media Drawing”

Still-life drawing activity, then pick any material in the art room to replace one of the elements in the drawing (e.g. use string for lines, use felt for texture) Discussion on resourcefulness, using limitations to your advantage, and the importance of “cheap” art in modern art world.

11/25 – “Make a Body of Work by Drawing Just One Thing (Literally)”

Optional: Bring any item or found object with you. Discussion on found objects, symbolism, self-portraiture.

12/9 – “Self-Portraits”

What is a self-portrait? Discussion and examples of self-portraits without any figures.