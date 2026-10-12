Art & Craft Fair
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American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53718
media release: Join us for a public event celebrating creativity, community, and talent at AmFam with a wide variety of arts and crafts. It’s a great way to get a head start on holiday shopping and find unique gifts.Parking is available in public surface lots. Please enter through Building A and follow the event signage. For sneak peeks and vendor highlights, visit our Facebook page!
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American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays