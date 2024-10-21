RSVP for The Art & Craft of Woodcarving

media release: RSVP is taking reservations for its October Zoom Event scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, beginning at 1:00 PM. RSVP volunteer April Bird will discuss and demonstrate the art and craft of wood carving. More complete information about the presentation can be found below.

To receive a Zoom link for this event, contact Jack Guzman, at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Monday, October 21. We hope you can join us on October 23.