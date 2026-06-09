Art & Craft Supply Consignment Sale
to
Holiday Inn, Verona 515 W Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Green Whimsy Art & Craft Supply Destash Consignment Sale Sept 26-27, 2026
All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!
You'll find supplies for:
~ Scrapbooking, Stamping & Card Making
~ Beading & Jewelry Making
~ Baking & Cooking
~ Almost any crafting related items you can think of except yarn/fabric - we have a yarn/fabric sale Sept 12-13 in the same location.
~ Plus Collectible Dolls including American Girl, Barbie and More!
Saturday, September 26, 8am to 2pm
Sunday, September 27, 8am to noon (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE SALE!)
Holiday Inn Express, 515 W. Verona Ave., Verona, WI 53593
Free Admission - Everyone Welcome - Cash & Credit Cards Accepted.
www.greenwhimsy.com
www.facebook.com/GreenWhimsy
Join us as as a Consignor and SELL your items in 3 easy steps:
1. Register on our website, www.greenwhimsy.com (Sign up to sell starts July 2)
2. Tag your items at home using our easy online barcoding system,
3. Drop off at the beginning of the sale and we sell for you and issue you a check at the end of the sale! Super Easy!)
- or -
Join us as a Shopper and SHOP for all your crafting needs for a fraction of retail!
Visit www.greenwhimsy.com for all the details.