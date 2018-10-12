press release: In 2017 small-town newspaperman Art Cullen won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing. Storm Lake, his first book, is like its namesake city of 15,000 many things. It is an affecting memoir about a family business, what it takes to keep an endangered species of media alive and healthy, and a valuable reflection on how American farming has changed, transforming the heartland with it. It is also a fascinating encapsulation of Iowa’s politics and character that could serve as a primer for any political observers with their eye on the next presidential campaign. Perhaps most importantly, Storm Lake is a forward-thinking, hopeful vision of rural America.