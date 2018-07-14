(2017 critics' pick) The 38th edition of Art Fair Off the Square showcases 130 Wisconsin artists and craftspeople, displaying thousands of works from paintings and jewelry to handmade musical instruments and glass work. The artists, juried by the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, will be on hand to chat or answer any questions about their work. The Madison High School Clay Coalition will also be selling pottery at the event.

press release: The two day event is a showcase for about 140 exclusively Wisconsin artists and craftspeople and includes food and unexpected, spontaneous happenings. The show features ceramics, art glass, painting, fiber, sculpture, jewelry, graphics, paper-making, photography, wood, and more.

The 38th Annual Art Fair Off the Square will be located on the 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and on Olin Terrace Walkway leading up to the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Madison, Wisconsin

Saturday, July 14 (9-6) and

Sunday, July 15 (10-5)