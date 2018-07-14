× Expand Maurice Thaler Art Fair on the Square

(2017 CRITICS' PICKS) Art Fair on the Square showcases nearly 500 artists at Madison's central meeting place, and the event raises funds to support free access to art at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. As if that isn't enough, the event also features three stages of music and dance, craft projects for kids and lots of good food. Find all the details at mmoca.org.

press release: One of the Midwest's most popular and highly regarded outdoor celebrations of the arts will return to the Capitol Square July 14 and 15, 2018, as MMoCA presents the 60th annual Art Fair on the Square. With its mix of music, entertainment, and outdoor dining, as well as nearly 500 artists exhibiting paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, jewelry, handmade clothing and accessories, and fine craft, the fair draws nearly 200,000 visitors to Madison's Capitol Square.

2018 ART FAIR HOURS

Saturday, July 14 (9 am–6 pm)

Sunday, July 15 (10 am–5 pm)