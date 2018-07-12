press release: 1st Ever Interactive Family Friendly Art Fest, Friday, July 13 1-7 pm

Under the tent on the grounds of Earthsong, featuring booths with local artisans. Free Adult & Youth Art Workshops include: 1pm – Creative collages & puzzles; 2pm – Inspired Eco Art & Wands / Hand-crafted; 3pm – Natural seed art creations; 4pm – Wire wrapping / bead art; 5pm – Paint Pouring; 6pm – 3-D Mixed Painting

Everyone will leave with multiple art pieces to inspire! All Ages Welcome!

Free Face Painting -- Experience Qi Gong and yoga -- Live Music & Refreshments offered throughout the day -- Everyone can contribute to a large scale Community Painting! -- Vendor booths featuring up & coming artists: Oil & Acrylic Paintings – Photography; 2D Art-Drawing/Painting/Digital; Jewelry – 3-D Mixed Media and much more…..

Presented by Imagineers, Earthsong & The Janesville Art League – Donations by Basics & Nasco.