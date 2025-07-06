× Expand Costa Chung "Tears of the Mountain" by Costa Chung. "Tears of the Mountain" by Costa Chung.

media release: The Madison Museum of Art and Technology (MadMAT), exhibits "Art from Code," digital generative art created with code and random elements, and without AI. Includes animated and interactive exhibits, including:

Use the mouse to affect animated art.

Wear 3D glasses to see 3D animated art.

Choose parameters and co-create art, which you can then take home.

Brief video on how code can create art.

NFT art from 40 global artists.

MadMAT is a technology-driven digital art museum in Madison, Wisconsin. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and engage the community while pushing the boundaries of what art can be, embracing new media and innovative artistic expressions.

Sundays, July 6, 13, 20, 27; noon to 5pm, Inside of Roundhouse Studios, 1741 Commercial Ave, Madison