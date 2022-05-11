ONLINE: Art from the Heart

media release: Creative Community Living Services presents Art from the Heart, taking place online May 11- May 18, and featuring art pieces donated and created from our clients and local artists. CCLS is a nonprofit that provides compassionate care to hundreds of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Wisconsin!

CCLS is proud to bring Art from the Heart to communities across Wisconsin (and beyond) for the first time! Art from the Heart is reflection of how art can impact individuals with disabilities. Creative pursuit has proven valuable to individuals living in CCLS group homes or receiving our services in their own homes. To some, it is an outlet of expression where speech may fail them and for others, it brings calm and clarity to their day. We are honored to bring this art to the public and share the gifts of these individuals.

Art will be in various mediums such as paintings, drawings, and photographs. To participate in Art from the Heart, community members are invited to log on and view items beginning on May 11 through the bidding website biddingforgood. There will be options to bid on your favorite piece, learn more about the artists, and make donations to the organization. Individuals are encouraged to save the dates and follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ cclswi/) for event updates.