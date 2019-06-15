Art History Creation Lab
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Learn about famous painters, sculptors, and other artists in the past and create artwork inspired by their styles! We will explore many different mediums using our fine motor skills and creativity while learning about art history. This event is free with museum admission or free for members. No registration required.
