Art History Creation Lab

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Learn about famous painters, sculptors, and other artists in the past and create artwork inspired by their styles! We will explore many different mediums using our fine motor skills and creativity while learning about art history. This event is free with museum admission or free for members. No registration required.

Info

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
