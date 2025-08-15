media release: ART House 360° is officially opening its doors with an exciting event to celebrate the launch of this groundbreaking multicultural arts space in Verona.

Dancing with the Arts – A Grand Opening FUNdraiser

Friday, August 15, 2025 , 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM , ART House 360 , 401 W. Verona Avenue , Verona

Your donation is your ticket!

This joyful celebration invites the public to explore, dance, and co-create, featuring:

• Live music and dancing throughout the newly opened space

• A collaborative art installation

• Performance and instruction by Barrio Dance

• Local beer, wine, and tasty treats from area food trucks

Located in the newly restored 1917 schoolhouse at 401 W. Verona Avenue, ART House 360° is a nonprofit, community-rooted arts center designed for people of all ages and backgrounds to gather, create, learn, and grow. The dynamic new space features:

• Theater, dance, music, and visual arts programming

• Drop-in classes for kids and families

• Co-working spaces for studio artists

• Community performances and events

• Spanish-language arts and cultural programs

• Vibrant interior and exterior murals

Resident organizations include: Theatre LILA, Inventiva Works / Teatro ñ, Barrio Dance, Slate Blue Studios, Verona Maker Space, and Loud & Proud Studios.

This is a place where art is accessible, messy, joyful, and alive—and every corner invites creativity and connection.

All proceeds support ART House 360’s mission and momentum. The goal of the fundraising event is $30,000 toward the remaining $1.2 million of a $3 million capital campaign for:

• Affordable access to arts education offerings

• Growth of the AH360 team

• Specialized arts equipments

• A building maintenance fund, and

• Exterior renovations

Watch last year’s event highlight: https://youtu.be/z1GcaLp5KII? si=_XqrYP0lXD7-bamO