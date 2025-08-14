ART House 360 Ribbon Cutting

media release: After three years of visioning, planning, and transformation, ART House 360° will officially open its doors to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public tours on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM. The community is warmly welcomed to the ceremony, and for tours and light refreshments until 12:00 PM. This milestone marks the rebirth of the historic 1917 schoolhouse at 401 W. Verona Avenue as a vibrant multicultural arts center for all.

ART House 360° is a nonprofit, community-rooted organization dedicated to making art accessible, inclusive, and joyful. Its mission is to offer space for people of all ages and backgrounds to gather, create, learn, and grow through arts education, community collaboration, and cultural programming.

While ART House 360 is throwing its doors open to the community, it hasn’t closed its capital campaign. The group is seeking $1.2 million to complete a $3 million fundraising effort that builds capacity for low and no-cost programming, as well as long-term financial sustainability.The newly renovated building features:

・Theater, dance, music, and visual arts programming

・Drop-in classes for families and kids

・Studio co-working spaces for artists

・Spanish-language cultural programming

・Community performances and events, and Interior and exterior murals by local artists

Resident organizations include Theatre LILA, Inventiva Works/Teatro ñ, Barrio Dance, Slate Blue Studios, Verona Maker Space, and Loud & Proud Studio.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Luke Diaz, State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, Dane Arts director Mark Fraire, the ART House 360° co-founders, and other community leaders will gather to celebrate the reinvention of the schoolhouse. Following the ceremony, media and the community are invited to tour the reimagined space and celebrate with light refreshments.

The project was made possible by generous grants from the City of Verona, Dane County, WEDC, the Evjue Foundation, and contributions from many more local individuals, businesses, and foundations.

"Spaces like ART House 360 enable residents and visitors to gather and celebrate creativity, which helps create a sense of place and community identity," said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state's lead economic development organization. "A thriving arts community is vital to creating thriving communities."

State Rep. Mike Bare said, “Community spaces like ART House 360 are valuable investments for cities like Verona, and Dane County overall, as we serve a thriving arts community. I’m proud to support the ART House 360 leaders and to have helped this project come to fruition.”