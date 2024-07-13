media release: Come check out Troy Farm and Gardens at our Troy Farm Art in the Garden Event! Whether you are a regular who wants to enjoy the land in a new and fun way or you haven't been to Troy Farm and Gardens yet, come join us for an afternoon of community fun on the land. We will be hosting various activities including:

Build your own flower bouquet workshop

Mini farm market with youth art for sale

U-pick medicinal herb garden access

Land tour

Troy Farm community visioning activity

Food

Yard Games

Family friendly activities!

For more information about other events, visit

https://rootedwi.org/get- involved/events-calendar/

For general information about Troy Farm and Rooted, visit www.rootedwi.org

You can also send an email to: troyfarm@rootedwi.org