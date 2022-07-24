Art in the Woods reception

press release: July 24 through October 9 | Free, no tickets required.

At long last, our summer art installation returns. Come early and explore this season’s creations! Art in the Woods is a series of art installations displayed throughout the APT property. Art that evokes conversation, that intertwines with our landscape, that sparks your imagination.

Sunday, July 24, 5:00 PM | FREE Join us at John's Place at 5:00 pm for the official launch. The artists will be standing by their pieces around 5:15 to answer any questions you might have, and share insights on the process, the art and more. APT has always been a place where art and nature are inextricably linked. We hope you take full advantage of this special event.

2022 Installations

Oikos. Artist: Alicia "DECOY" Cosnahan 1 World. Artist: Thomas Ferrella KB-3. Artist: John Himmelfarb Deadline. Artist: John Himmelfarb Untitled (Scaffold). Artist Peter Krsko The Toll. Artist: John C. Pahlas Recursive. Artist: Katie Schutte Blue Autumn. Artist: Dennis Robert

Click here for Artist Bios

Art in the Woods is presented with major support from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Special Thanks to our Art in the Woods Sponsors

Presenting Sponsors

David & Paula Kraemer

Nature Lover Sponsors

Cardinal Glass Industries

Jewell Associates

Additional Support From

Macolm Stack Foundation