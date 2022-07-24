Art in the Woods reception
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: July 24 through October 9 | Free, no tickets required.
At long last, our summer art installation returns. Come early and explore this season’s creations! Art in the Woods is a series of art installations displayed throughout the APT property. Art that evokes conversation, that intertwines with our landscape, that sparks your imagination.
Sunday, July 24, 5:00 PM | FREE Join us at John's Place at 5:00 pm for the official launch. The artists will be standing by their pieces around 5:15 to answer any questions you might have, and share insights on the process, the art and more. APT has always been a place where art and nature are inextricably linked. We hope you take full advantage of this special event.
2022 Installations
- Oikos. Artist: Alicia "DECOY" Cosnahan
- 1 World. Artist: Thomas Ferrella
- KB-3. Artist: John Himmelfarb
- Deadline. Artist: John Himmelfarb
- Untitled (Scaffold). Artist Peter Krsko
- The Toll. Artist: John C. Pahlas
- Recursive. Artist: Katie Schutte
- Blue Autumn. Artist: Dennis Robert
Click here for Artist Bios
Art in the Woods is presented with major support from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Special Thanks to our Art in the Woods Sponsors
Presenting Sponsors
David & Paula Kraemer
Nature Lover Sponsors
Cardinal Glass Industries
Jewell Associates
Additional Support From
Macolm Stack Foundation