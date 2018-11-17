press release: Saturday, November 17, 9 am – 5 pm; Sunday, November 18, 10 am – 4 pm

First Unitarian Society (FUS) invites you to participate in Art in the Wright Place, an annual art sale housed in the historic Frank Lloyd Wright Unitarian Meeting House. This sale features original fine arts and crafts from over 45 Wisconsin artists. First Unitarian Society is located in scenic Shorewood Hills, close to the University of Wisconsin and across from the American Family Children’s Hospital. Our congregation has approximately 2000 members and affiliates, and our event is publicized through several local and statewide channels. Previous media have included fibre arts, photography, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, basketry, art glass, watercolors, and more.