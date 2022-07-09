media release: July 9th, 6:30pm CT, Fatima Laster, guest curator of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) Wisconsin Triennial exhibition Ain't I a Woman? (open until Sunday, October 9, 2022) will discuss her “Art Infused Justice” practice. Register for this public event before July 9th at this link: Event Registration

Fatima Laster is a self-taught interdisciplinary visual artist and the owner-operator of 5 Points Art Gallery + Studios. She will share her personal art practice which employs various media and what she considers a hybrid of accessible, or non-traditional fine art materials, coupled with traditional art materials and found objects, aiming to disarm and broaden the reach and understanding surrounding the themes of social, racial, and gender politics embedded within her compositions, inequities in which she also protests and activates the community about.

She will also share how she created the 5 Points Art Gallery + Studios. This mixed-use art space located in the 5 Points neighborhood on the north side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin serves as a space for the increased representation and the collection of local, national, and international contemporary fine and outsider artwork produced by artists of color. It is a hearth for the exploration, collaboration, professional development, and business expansion for artists in the visual, culinary, and other art genres.

This event is hosted by The Racial Healing-Justice-Unity Bahá'í-inspired Online Series