press release: The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (JACVB) is pleased to announce that they are seeking sidewalk chalk competitors for Art Infusion held September 5 & 6, 2020 at various locations in downtown Janesville.

The JACVB is inviting competitors to pre-register for a limited number of spots in the competition. Available competitor slots will be limited to 12 this year. Of the 12 artist slots, 4 will be reserved for artists ages 17 and under. The remaining 8 will be for those ages 18 and older. Spots will be reserved on a first come, first served basis with a waiting list in case of cancellations. Artists will be spread out to various locations including Traxler Park, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Cobblestone Hotel and the Rock County Historical Society.

We encourage children, families and adults to draw for fun at home and post their creations to the Art Infusion Facebook page as there will not be a draw for fun component this year.

Drawing Time

Artists are welcome to draw once they have registered. Registration begins at 8 AM. Drawing time is Saturday, September 5, 8 AM to 6 PM and Sunday, September 6, 8 at 4 PM.

Competition Registration

Pre-registration is required. Registration fee is $1o per person. Registration fee includes a box of chalk pastels, sponge and gloves. Additional chalk can be purchased for $10 per box. A swap box will be located at the registration table. Registration must be paid prior to chalking (cash or checks accepted, no credit cards) on either Saturday, September 5, 8 AM to 5 PM or Sunday, September 6, 8 AM to 4 PM at a drive-through chalk pick-up station at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S Main St, Janesville, WI 53545. Chalk kits and competitor location will be assigned at that time. To pre-register and reserve your spot call (608) 289-6091 during regular business hours (9 AM - 5 PM, Monday - Friday) or email marketing@janesvillecvb.com.

Awards

· Category 1, ages 18 and older: (1) $200 grand prize, (1) $100 second place, (1) $50 third place

· Category 2, ages 17 and under: (1) $200 grand prize, (1) $100 second place, (1) $50 third place

Award announcements will be made via the Art Infusion Facebook page on Wednesday, September 9 at 12 Noon.

Safety

Competitors will draw at various locations near or in the downtown Janesville area. Chalk artist squares and drawing areas will be protected by a barrier of 6 feet with orange cones and tape, therefore spectators will not be allowed within 6 feet of the competitor work area. Artists will sign a release waiver. Spectators will be required to wear a mask. Volunteers will be on duty during drawing time to oversee safety. Spectators will be encouraged to view the art following the competition. Chalk artists will be asked to wear masks if there are more than 5 people watching that are not part of their own group/family.

About the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Our expert staff is here to help you plan your next visit, group tour, meeting or conference event in Janesville, Wisconsin’s Great Outside. The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is a private non-profit Destination Marketing Organization, whose mission is to lead, support and promote tourism in the area by promoting Janesville as a prime destination for meetings and conventions, motorcoach, sports events and leisure travelers, thereby creating a positive economic impact on the community and enhancing the quality of life. The JACVB is funded by local hotel room tax and receives 60% of the room tax collected by the City of Janesville with the remainder going into the city’s general fund. To learn more visit janesvillecvb.com.