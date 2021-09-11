Art Jam & Expo

press release: Join Project Maria at the 4th annual Art Jam and Expo at Milton High School on Sat., June 15, from 5-8:30PM! This FREE, family-friendly event features a mental health expo, silent auction, performers, presenters on topics like clean eating and body positivity, as well as mini yoga sessions, local food trucks, face-painting, opportunity to create an art project from Maddie Strong Studios or craft a journal through Milton Public Library, and MORE - all while raising eating disorder awareness. All proceeds from the silent auction benefit Project Maria, a Rock County-based nonprofit organization that provides support to those impacted by eating disorders.

Project Maria hopes to improve to eating disorder education/ awareness, increase early identification of those at risk or in need of care, and heighten access to treatment. We currently offer a free monthly Body Positive yoga class, and support group for those family/caregivers and friends. Our motto is 'Inspiring friendship in the fight against eating disorders' - so we LOVE to work with others s to improve the lives of those affected by this serious illness.

Questions can be directed to Project Maria at projectmariarockcounty@ gmail.com or via our Facebook page.