ONLINE: Art Journaling for Photographers

press release: Do you have a regular journaling practice for your photography and or photo projects? If not, would you like to? PhotoMidwest presents a workshop held Online via Zoom. This course will cover a variety of experimentation with new techniques, warm-up exercises, creative problem solving tactics, and capture ideas and feelings on the fly. Have fun and find inspiration for new projects in your portable studio. There will be suggested homework assignments. . No experience necessary.

Instructor: Angela Johnson

See this link for more details: https://www.photomidwest.org/ classes

Fridays, 10:00am - Noon, Feb 4, Feb 18, Mar 18, and Apr 1, 2022, Online

Workshop Fee: $105/$95 (PhotoMidwest members)