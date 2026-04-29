media release: Join us for the first session of Art Lab 101—where each month brings a new project, a new medium, and endless opportunities to create. Classes take place on the third Thursday of every month.

Kick things off by designing your own beaded plant! This one-of-a-kind piece makes a beautiful addition to any space—no watering or upkeep needed. You’ll be guided step-by-step through the process, making it perfect for all experience levels.

Location: Camp Createability, 4230 Argosy Court, Madison

Cost: $50

Register here --> https://bit.ly/4ua6KN9