media release: Saturdays • June 14 – August 30 • 9AM – 12 PM • Free Admission

Art Lab is a free drop-in artmaking experience for kids and their caregivers. After the Saturday morning Farmers Market, pop into the Art Lab to run creative experiments with color, shape, texture, value, balance, and more. Each week focuses on a new material and approach to art making. While educators will be on hand, Art Lab is designed for collaborative creation between children and their caregivers.