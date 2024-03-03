Art Making for Palestine

media release: Sunday, March 3 // ART MAKING & READ PALESTINE!

10am - 12:30pm: Screen-printing and art making with local artist Lesley Numbers

1 - 2pm: Read Palestine! event for families

FREE EVENT - Donations to @AID4P (via PayPal or Venmo) welcome

Art making

Lesley Numbers will be screen-printing illustrations inspired by words from Radical Matriarch. Bring an item of clothing to print on, OR use items we have on hand for a donation to help the Gazan Alnuweiri family cross into Egypt. This is a fundraiser being coordinated by our community member & new shop volunteer Fawzy.

Read Palestine!

Read Palestine! is a project born out of the Madison Rafah Sister City Project. We will be reading The Aida Camp Alphabet Book - a bilingual Arabic alphabet book written and illustrated by children at the Aida Refugee Camp.

We will also be making a group collage together! This Read Palestine! event is geared toward kids 5-9 years old and their families, but all are welcome!