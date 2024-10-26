media release: Art Market brings artists, artisans, crafters, makers, bakers, and more into MMoCA’s Main Galleries and Museum Lobby for a weekend of hand-made art, wearables, and specialty foods.

Get a jump on the holiday shopping season, or treat yourself to something special as you explore over forty vendors across two floors. Spend the day sipping cider, socializing with friends, and listening to music by local artists. Art Market has something for you whether you’re a collector or simply curious.

MMoCA Members get exclusive access to the Art Market before anyone else as part of the Member Preview on Saturday morning. To learn more about becoming a member visit mmoca.org/support.

Interested in showcasing your work at Art Market? Register to participate at mmoca.org/artmarket.