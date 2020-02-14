press release: The Madison Arts Commission is pleased to announce the 2020 Madison Municipal Building Art & Nature: The Year of the Environment celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and UW Madison's Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

Curator Dakota Mace created an exhibition of Madison artists whose work addresses the natural environment including: Eric Adjetey Anang, Adriana Barrios, Derrick Buisch, Victor Castro aka TetraPACKMAN, Yeonhee Cheong, Thomas Ferrella, John Hitchcock, Romano Johnson, Barbara Justice, Aaron Laux, Roberto Torres Mata, Lianne Milton, Darcy Padilla, Beth Racette, Katherine Rosing, Matthew Vivirito, Daniella Willet-Rabin, Jeremy Wineberg, Maria Amalia Wood, Derick Wycherly as well as artists from the permanent collection.

The unique setting for this work, outside of a gallery or museum, brings the work of these artists to a new audience in this public building where local government works to enhance the quality of life of the community. The Madison Municipal Building is located at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Building hours M-F 8:00-4:30 M-F closed Saturday & Sunday.​ The exhibit is on display through Dec. 31.

The opening artist reception and brown bag talk will be held on Friday, February 14, from noon to 1:00pm in room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building. The reception is free and open to the public. Bring your own lunch and beverage. Chocolate cake provided.

The Madison Arts Commission's exhibition program is open to all Madison visual artists who would like to showcase original two-dimensional works in highly utilized city spaces. For more information contact Karin Wolf, Madison Art Program Administrator, kwolf@cityofmadison.com.