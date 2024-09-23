/6-8/9, Jackie Macaulay Gallery (reception 5-9 pm, 5/17). Hours: 9 am-5 pm Mon.-Fri. CLOSING RECEPTION Friday, Aug 9, from 5:30 - 8 pm.

media release: We're excited to present “The Art of Healing” at The Jackie Macaulay Gallery!

September 6 – December 30, The Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St.

In partnership with Cornucopia Arts & Wellness, this exhibition celebrates the resilience and creativity of those in recovery from mental health and substance abuse. Join us in supporting these artists and the vital work Cornucopia does in our community.

A big thanks to 608 Arts for continuing to bring beautiful art opportunities to the SJC and our community!