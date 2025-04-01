The Art of Negotiation
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Save the date! Former Ambassador to the UN and UW-Madison alum Linda Thomas-Greenfield will headline our April 1 Spring Spotlight. This public event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Union's Shannon Hall. Tickets available February 25.
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's visit is made possible by the Kohl Initiative and the Paul Offner Lecture Series.
Info
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism